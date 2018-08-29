KCCA FC

Peter Magambo earned Mike Mutebi’s plaudits following a fearless in KCCA Caf Champions League 4-3 loss to Al Ahly.

The young defender made the starting eleven at the expense of experienced Bernard Muwanga and Hassan Musana and didn’t disappoint as he also bagged a goal on the day.

“I was just waiting for him to recover and finish his books,” Said Mutebi. “He would have started earlier and the only way to give confidence to such a player is to play him in such a game,” he added.

“And you see how he carried himself with a lot of confidence. That’s what we did with the Allan Okellos. Such atmosphere shows whether the player is going to have character.

The gaffer further revealed the other side of Magambo, another graduate of the club’s youth structure.

“He is one of those players who can play in more than one position and we need these players on the continent. If you have players who can adapt to more than one position in modern football, then you are blessed.

Mutebi also thinks now is the time for Magambo to be launched on the domestic scene.

“Now he has to be launched in the league. There is a lot we have to work on his game but he will play. Bad or good game, we shall encourage him because he can be the identity of Ugandan football.

Magambo will compete for a place on the team with skipper Timothy Awany, Muwanga and Filbert Obenchan as well as Musana.