Football

Mugume’s Rayon Sport storm Confederation Cup quarters

ago
by Ismael Kiyonga
TwitterFacebook
  • Rayon Sport 1-0 Yanga
Times of Rwanda
Rayon Sport Players Celebrate triumph

Rwanda’s Rayon Sport reached the quarter finals of the Caf Confederations Cup thanks to a 1-0 win over Young Africans in Kigali.

The result coupled with Gor Mahia’s 2-1 defeat away to USM Algers takes the Rwanda side to 9 points, one above Gor Mahia who dropped from first to third going into the final group games.

Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana, a Burundi international scored the all-important goal in Kigali.

In Algers, Rwandan international Jacques Tuyisenge scored for Gor Mahia but his goal only counted as a consolation as his side was defeat 2-1 by USM Algers.

Gor Mahia returns to continental football in November when they call the Kenyan flag in the Caf Champions League.

You May Also Like

Owori stars as BUL pips Uganda Revenue Authority in pre-season contest

Uganda Crested Cranes drawn in Group C at 2018 COSAFA Women Championship

Vipers subjected to litmus test after loss to Mbarara City

Leave a Reply