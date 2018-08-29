Rayon Sport 1-0 Yanga

Times of Rwanda

Rwanda’s Rayon Sport reached the quarter finals of the Caf Confederations Cup thanks to a 1-0 win over Young Africans in Kigali.

The result coupled with Gor Mahia’s 2-1 defeat away to USM Algers takes the Rwanda side to 9 points, one above Gor Mahia who dropped from first to third going into the final group games.

Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana, a Burundi international scored the all-important goal in Kigali.

In Algers, Rwandan international Jacques Tuyisenge scored for Gor Mahia but his goal only counted as a consolation as his side was defeat 2-1 by USM Algers.

Gor Mahia returns to continental football in November when they call the Kenyan flag in the Caf Champions League.