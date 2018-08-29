© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

KCCA coach Mike Mutebi picked positives from the Caf Champions League campaign that saw his side make the group stages for the first time.

The Ugandan former immediate champions ended their campaign with a respectable 4-3 defeat away to Africa’s most successful side in an academic tie since they had already exited the competition.

“We have had memorable performances away from home this season,” said Mutebi. “We were fearless and played an attacking brand of football,” he added.

But it was a great journey since we were not stressed by any team in the competition.

True, KCCA won just two games in the group but scored more goals away from home, a feat they never achieved when they played in the Confederation Cup.

Mutebi said that was down to growth in confidence and believe as a team and says his team can now compete with any team on the continent.

The team has grown in confidence; the players can play with belief even when playing away from home. We can compete with any team on the continent.

The former SC Villa and Maroons tactician however blamed the exit to inexperience and failure to often use the ball well especially in midfield.

We still have to work on the issue of carelessness especially in the midfield. These players are not used to the passing game, sometimes when they have the ball they are left out of ideas of how to use it.

KCCA return to action on the continent in November in the Caf Confederation Cup.