FIBA

Junior Silverbacks head coach Nicholas Natuhereza has given his assessment of the team performance at the FIBA U18 African Championship.

Uganda started the tournament with a couple of huge defeats the Democratic Republic of Congo and event hosts Mali.

“In the first 2 games we were completely over matched by Congo and Mali in terms of size, speed, and experience. We struggled to execute under pressure on offense and couldn’t control them on defense,” Natuhereza told Kawowo Sports.

“We should have won the 3rd game against Libya but failed to execute down the stretch with poor decision making.

“We could have done better with player and ball movement and obviously maximizing on easy opportunities.

“Defensively we need to do a better job protecting the paint and rebounding,” he added.

“Our Center Raymond Iriama hurt his foot right at the tip off (against Libya) as he landed on the opponent’s after the jump ball and didn’t even play a minute of the game.”

Uganda completed their group schedule with an 83-66 defeat to Egypt, thus registering just a single win (against Guinea) in the group.