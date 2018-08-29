Owori stars as BUL pips Uganda Revenue Authority in pre-season contest

Pre-season Match:

URA 0-1 BUL

Jinja based outfit BUL Football Club piped Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club 1-0 in a pre-season build up match played at Homesdallen play ground, Gayaza on Wednesday.

Douglas Owori scored the priceless goal on the day to give Peter Onen his first maximum points, hours after being confirmed as head coach at the club.

This build up followed a series of friendly matches for BUL in the past weeks.

During the latest friendlies, BUL was held to a one all draw by Soroti based Light Secondary School, having humbled St Jude Select team 5-0 at the St Jude play ground in Jinja.

They previously defeated Bugiri Select 6-0 and lost 2-0 to Soana as well as fell to KCCA 3-2 in the Pilsner Super 8 tie.

All these build up matches are meant to put the players in the desired fitness levels, forge the right partnerships of play through the correct combinations and keep the team well in shape as the league kick off date remains as a mystery as death.

BUL FC Pre-season build –ups:

St Jude Select 0-5 BUL

BUL Bugiri Select 0-6 BUL

BUL BUL 0-2 Soana

Soana BUL 1-1 Light S.S, Soroti

Pilsner super 8: