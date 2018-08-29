Football

Uganda Crested Cranes drawn in Group C at 2018 COSAFA Women Championship

ago
by David Isabirye
2018 COSAFA Women Championship:

  • 12th – 22nd September
  • Port Elizabeth, South Africa
FUFA Media
Uganda Crested Cranes XI vs Rwanda at the recently concluded CECAFA Women championship

Uganda national women football team (Crested Cranes) were drawn in Group C at the 2018 COSAFA Women Championship.

This was after the draws held on Wednesday, 29th August 2018 in South Africa, the host country for the annual championships.

Guests Uganda will tussle out with 2017  runners up Zimbabwe, Swaziland and  Namibia.

The hosts and defending champions South Africa are in Group A alongside Malawi, Madagascar and Botswana.

Another guest country, Cameroon (ranked 3rd in Africa) is in Group B with Lesotho, Mozambique and  Zambia.

The top country from each of the three groups will qualify for the semi-finals alongside the best second rated nation after all the group stage matches.

Uganda Crested Cranes head coach Faridah Bulega is optimistic they will perform well at the championship after finishing second at the recent CECAFA Women event held in Rwanda;

We are building a team of young players and I am pretty sure that we shall perform well. This tournament will also help to further expose these young players.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE
Uganda Crested Cranes head coach Faridah Bulega

The tournament is slated for September 12-22 at Port Elizabeth in South Africa.

Group A:

  • South Africa (Hosts)
  • Botswana
  • Madagascar
  • Malawi

Group B:

  • Zambia
  • Cameroon
  • Lesotho
  • Mozambique

Group C:

  • Zimbabwe
  • Swaziland
  • Namibia
  • Uganda

