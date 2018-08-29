Vipers subjected to litmus test after loss to Mbarara City

Mbarara City 1-0 Vipers

Mbarara City FC Media

Top Bet sponsored Mbarara City Football has subjected Vipers to a reality litmus test following a 1-0 pre-season victory at their Kakyeka fortress in Mbarara on Wednesday, 29th August 2018.

Umaru Muss Muhinzi was the hero with the match winner, coming eight minutes to full time of the well attended game.

The Ankole Lions under newly appointed head coach Charles Livingstone Mbabazi remain unbeaten in as many build up matches since taking over from Samuel Kawalya.

Mbarara City have previously impressed against Kyazanga Vipers (winning 4-1), Wakiso Giants (1-0), Nakivale (3-0), Mbarara Ghetto (3-2), Mbarara Police (3-0) and Ibanda Select (2-0).

This is the first loss for Vipers’ Mexican new tactician Javier Martinez since replacing Duarte Da Costa at the helm of the club christened as the Venoms.

Vipers will continue with their Western region tour as they play yet another build up match on Thursday at the same stadium, against newly promoted Nyamityobora Football Club.

Team Line Ups:

Mbarara City XI: Ali Kimera (G.K), Zaid Byekwaso, Jasper Ahebwa, Hilary Mukundane, Asuman Alishe, Pistis Barenge, Stephen Kabuye, Ivan Eyam, Ibrahim Orit, Makweth Wol, Umar Muss Muhinzi

Subs: Muhammad Ssekeba (G.K), Stephen Othieno, Elieza Okorie, Brian Ahebwa, Siraje Musindo, Karim Ndugwa, Noah Akandwanaho, Swalik Segujja, Hamiim Ssemakula, Bassey Methdious, Paul Darko

Vipers XI: Fabien Mutombora (G.K), Fred Okot, Aggrey Madoi, Bashir Asiku, Geofrey Wasswa, Henry Katongole,, Tadeo Lwanga, Brian Nkuubi Ssemakula, Tom Masiko, Dan Sserunkuma, Noah Wafula

Subs: Eric Kibowa (G.K), Brian Kalumba, Ibrahim Kiyemba, Duncan Sseninde, Davis Kasirye, Patrick Ssenfuka

Pre-season matches

Mbarara City:

Mbarara City FC 3-0 Mbarara Police FC

Mbarara Police FC Mbarara City FC 3-2 Mbarara Ghetto

Mbarara Ghetto Mbarara City FC 3-0 Nakivale

Nakivale Ibanda 0-2 Mbarara City FC

Mbarara City FC Mbarara City 1-0 Wakiso Giants

Wakiso Giants Mbarara City 4-1 Kyazanga Vipers

Kyazanga Vipers Mbarara City 1-0 Vipers

Vipers