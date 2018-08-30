City Tyres join Sports journalists in 2018 road safety drive

KAWOWO SPORTS

With the annual road safety week organized by the Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) is set for a climax this Saturday, 1st September 2018 at Lugazi, more partners continue to join the bandwagon to make the drive more vibrant and a complete success.

City Tyres are the latest cohorts to ally with the sports journalists in preaching the road safety precaution to the general public, an annual campaign that has successfully run for the past 15 years.

The well attended event, also graced by the Vision Group Chief Executive Officer Robert Kabushenga, USPA members and Federation of Motorsport Uganda (FMU) President Dusman Okee witnessed City Tyres announce a Shs 7M package at their Industrial Area based offices in Kampala, on Thursday.

Herbert Bashasha, marketing chief at City Tyres lauded USPA for this road safety campaign as he recommitted the company’s continued assistance in all the USPA activities.

We are grateful for this road safety initiative because it involves everyone. We shall continue to support USPA in all the activities

City Tyres offered a total of Shs 7M, half of the money in cash and the rest in logistics.

Vision boss Kabushenga was also excited about the road safety drive since protection of lives on the roads remains a collective responsibility by the entire public;

Since the four USPA members perished in an accident way back in 2001, the sports journalists started this road safety dive which is worthwhile and has helped save many. We shall continue to preach the road safety tips to safe guard all the people.

In appreciation, the USPA president Sabiiti Muwanga appreciated the offer from City Tyres for being part of the campaign for the past seven years;

As USPA, we remain indebted by the massive contribution. We thank City Tyres and the other partners for the love expressed and support.

Muwanga urged the public to remain cautious during road usage.

On Monday, USPA was awarded Shs 10M by Standard Chartered Bank towards the same noble cause.

Other partners as KCCA FC have offered Shs 1M and the Uganda Blood Transmission Services joined too, to help in the blood donation from members of the general public, a new project attached to the road safety week.

On Wednesday, the Sports journalists held a memorial service at Christ the King Church, dedicating special time to remember the deceased.

This requiem mass was graced by Reverend Father Arthur Richard Muwonge as main celebrant with Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) CEO Edgar Watson and his Cricket Association counterpart Martin Ondeko also joining.

The road safety week shall climax on Saturday at Lugazi with zebra painting, bicycle riding competition and blood donation as well.