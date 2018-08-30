Crown Futsal club signs formidable goalkeeper Shedrack

KAWOWO SPORTS

Fast rising Crown Futsal Club has signed formidable goalkeeper Bernard “Bernardo” Shedrack.

The former KSPG goalkeeper in 2017-18 season put pen to paper on a year-long contract.

Shedrack is excited having joined Crown Futsal club;

This is a new challenge and journey for me. I am happy to have signed for Crown Futsal club. I will work along with my other teammates for the prosperity of the team.

Crown Futsal Club is one of the new sides in the league.

They are headed by Somali citizen Mohamed Bere Mohamed with the head coach being Sulaiman Muhammed.

Last season Shedrack led KSPG to second place in the Futsal Super league.

The shot stopper is known for his agility and aggressiveness once in between the goal posts.

Besides Futsal, he has also played the main stream version of football winning the 2017 Journey of hope tournament with Mydel Sports Academy (U-17) at the Startimes stadium.

The 2018/19 Futsal super league will kick off in early October.

Dream Futsal Club is the reigning champion.