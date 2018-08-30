As the curtain comes down on the Boys Schools Cricket Week the men have been separated from the boys.

The semifinal line-up pits teams from the same regions facing off for the holy grail with the main semifinal between record winners Busoga College Mwiri and defending champions Jinja SSS in Budo.

Due to the unavailability of Kyambogo Cricket oval UCA has been forced to move the games to Budo so that the tournament ends within schedule.

Defending champions Jinja SSS have been flawless thus far winning all six of their group games and they are favorites to defend their crown. However, in any derby form counts for nothing and whoever stands up on the day will take the title.

Mwiri will need its big boys to stand up. The likes of Trevor Bukenya, Ashraf Ssenkubuge, Ronald Opio who have all played for the U19 national team.

Jinja SSS has more steel in their side with the onform Cosmas Kyewuta and Simon Oketcho their main go to players but they have good support from the likes of Robinson Obuya and Captain Derrick Bwire in case the going tough.

Jinja SSS has been unbeaten thus far but Mwiri had a bleep losing to the other semifinalists St John’s in the group stages and needed to win their last game against Kololo SSS to make the semifinals.

The other semifinal has the mukono based schools St John’s and Mukono Parents facing off and its hard to tell who the favorite is given that they are both evenly matched. Zephaniah Arinaitwe is yet to light up the tournament and this might be his chance to stand up.

The young Mukono Parents has been decent but a semifinal finish is a good reward for the team that is forward looking and even though they lost they should be content with a semifinal place.

The finals will be held in the afternoon in Budo, still a first time for the Schools Cricket Week.