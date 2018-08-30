KCCA Football Club supports 2018 USPA road safety campaign

KAWOWO SPORTS

For the second time in a row, KCCA Football Club has partnered with the Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) to promote the annual road safety campaign.

The 12-time Uganda Premier League champions and 10-time Uganda Cup winners have made a financial contribution worth Shs 1M towards the drive.

KCCA F.C Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Josephine Namukisa handed over the money to USPA Vice President Ritah Aliguma at the StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo on Thursday, 30 August 2018.

This was moments after USPA had been given Shs 7M by City Tyres at the latter’s head offices on 6th Street in Industrial Area, Kampala.

Namukisa thanked USPA for the road safety initiative and pledged to remain loyal partners for the future engagements.

I want to thank USPA for this road safety initiative. It is a worthy cause because it sensitizes the public about road usage. As KCCA FC, we are glad to be part of this campaign and shall remain part.

USPA Vice President Aliguma in appreciation passed a vote of thanked to the 1963 founded club as she promised to make the best use of the money donated.

We thank KCCA Football Club for this generous offer. I also take this opportunity to call upon the general public to engage in the blood donation exercise which has been included to be part of this year’s campaign.

On Monday, USPA was awarded Shs 10M by Standard Chartered Bank towards the same cause.

Uganda Blood Transmission Services joined too, to help in the blood donation from members of the general public, a new project attached to the road safety week.

On Wednesday, the Sports journalists held a memorial service at Christ the King Church, dedicating special time to remember the deceased.

Reverend Father Arthur Richard Muwonge was the main celebrant of the requiem mass that had the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) CEO Edgar Watson and his Cricket Association counterpart Martin Ondeko in attendance.

The road safety week shall climax on Saturday at Lugazi with Zebra Cross painting, bicycle riding competition and blood donation as well.