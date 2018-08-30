Kyambogo, MUBS play to goal-less stalemate | 2018 University Football League

University Football League 2018

Kyambogo University 0-0 MUBS

UFL Media

The second stanza of the 2018 University Football League (UFL) has resumed on Thursday, 30th August 2018.

Kyambogo and Makerere University Business School (MUBS) played to a goal-less stalemate in group C.

The game was played at the Kyambogo University playground with either sides applying a cautious approach in the match proper.

Kyambogo maintains the group C leadership status quo with 8 points of four matches. MUBS, last season’s runners up get to four points.

Meanwhile, group C action continues on Friday, 31st August 2018 when YMCA entertains Mbarara University of Science and Technology (MUST) at Buwambo campus play ground.

Prize money: This year round, the total prize money was increased to Shs 24M from last season’s Shs 15M. Definitely, the winners will partake a lion’s share with Shs 4M. Shs 3M and Shs 2M is for the first and second runners up respectively. The rest of the universities which took part will earn Shs 1M. The finals will be held on 10th November 2018 at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole. Current Table Standings Group A: 1. UCU – 9 2. Bugema University – 6 3 – Gulu University – 2 3. KUMI University – 1 Group B: 1. St.Lawrence University – 7 2. Kampala University – 3 3. Busitema University – 3 4. Nkumba University – 1 Group C: 1. Kyambogo University – 8 2. MUBS – 5 3. YMCA – 4 4. MUST -1 Group D: 1. Uganda Martyrs University – 7 2. IUIU – 5 3. KIU – 3 4. Bishop Stuart – 1 Next Match:

Friday, 30th August:

YMCA vs. MUST – Buwambo playground, 2:00 pm

Previous Winners: