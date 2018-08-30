Shedrack Bernard: My target is to win the futsal super league with Crown F.C

KAWOWO SPORTS

CROWN Fustal club new signing Shedrack “Bernardo 30” Bernard has set his personal targets well in time of kick off for the 2018/19 Futsal Super League.

Speaking to Kawowo Sports moments after he signed a one year deal with the newly promoted club, the agile goalkeeper has set the bar high, to win the national futsal league;

I am at Crown Fustal Club first to build my “CV” and and to win the national title. This is a target which i think is achievable as a team. We shall work together as a team together with my other teammates. Last season, Shedrack was a goalkeeper at KSPG, finishing in second position behind eventual champions Dream Futsal club. KAWOWO SPORTS Shedrack also doubles as a goalkeeper for KJT in mainstream football. He was part of the winning team for KJT during the first edition of the Bayer Arena tourney before finishing runners up in the 2017 Journey of hope tournament with Mydel Sports Academy (U-17) at the Startimes stadium in the Scavo 6V6 Challange cup.

The 2018/19 Futsal super league will kick off in early October.

