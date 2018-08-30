Tanzania’s Shermohamed excited to race in home event

After taking on several events in different countries, Ismail Shermohamed is delighted to debut in his home event in Tanzania.

The Tanzanian born driver will be among the over 30 crews to start in this year’s edition of the Oryx Energies Rally of Tanzania which starts this Friday, 31st to 2nd September.

“My rally career didn’t have any traces of Tanzania. I have raced else where but not in my home country.

“Been getting calls from family and fans requesting me to come for this event. It’s so been long overdue homecoming,” said Shermohamed.

Shermohamed in currently based in South Africa, taking on the South African championship.

He won the 2016 Africa Rally Championship two-wheel drive (2WD) without a trip to Tanzania ARC round.

He aheads to Tanzania highly optimistic of the performance.

“I am praying my car behaves. I want to finish the rally and push for a decent position.

“I know it’s going to be so tough since we have got several top drivers in this rally. So nothing is for granted.

“But am looking forward to entertaining my home people and put in a strong and good show,” he added.

Shermohamed will be navigated by Pierre Jordan in a Toyota Yaris.