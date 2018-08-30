Courtesy

Vipers SC may have to cut their losses on new signing Tito Okello after reports show he can’t feature for them in the next season.

According to reliable sources, Okello can’t play in a professional league for at least two years after he denounced being a professional player when he joined S.L Benfica de Macau which plays in a semi-pro league.

Benfica de Macau features in the Macau Football Association top division known as Liga de Elite within Thailand.

When contacted, Director of Competitions at FUFA, Aisha Nalule confirmed the situation but revealed they have written to FIFA to seek guidance on the matter.

“Rules state that when you denounce professionalism to sign for an amateur club, you have to play there for at least two years,” Nalule told Kawowo Sports. “But as Fufa, we have written to Fifa seeking guidance on the matter and we shall communicate to the relevant parties,” she added.

Nalule also revealed that there are other players in a similar situation mentioning striker Villa Oromchan as one of them.

Okello is one of the many players have signed in the window and if all goes well, will compete for a place in the starting team with Daniel Sserunkuma, Brian Kalumba, Steven Mukwala, Davis Kasirye and Noah Wafula among others.

Okello has previously featured for KCCA in the Ugandan league and Mbeya City in Tanzania among other clubs.