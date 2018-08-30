© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Police Football Club has agreed to a loan deal with Vipers Sports Club for Frank ‘Zaga’ Tumwesigye until the end of the 2018-19 season.

The young attacking midfielder who made several appearances for the Venoms last term but failed to break into first team for regular playing becomes the third player to join Police onloan from Vipers.

The St. Mary’s Kitende graduate has exceptional ball distribution and dribbling skills but given the competition at Vipers with the likes Moses Waiswa, Tom Masiko, Brian Nkuubi and Abraham Ndugwa, a move to Police will give him more playing time and experience.

The Uganda U-20 star is the third addition to Abdallah Mubiru’s squad from Vipers after Ashraf ‘Fadiga’ Mugume and Hassan Kalega who also joined on season long loan deals last week.

Tumwesigye was an instrumental figure and played a key role in Uganda Hippos fourth place finish at the Cosafa U20 championship.