Vipers have announced the signing of Burundi goalkeeper Fabien Mutombora on the three year deal.

The goalkeeper was snatched from Express FC where he has been training for the past of couple of weeks and also featured in their 1-1 draw with Azam FC in a friendly, where he impressed.

“Vipers SC is pleased to announce the signing of Fabien Mutombora from Lydia Ludic Académic FC of Burundi,” read a statement on the club website.

“The Burundi International goal keeper has put pen to paper on a deal to keep him at Vipers for 3 years until 2021.

Its reported that Vipers spotted the custodian while with the Red Eagles and immediately made a move which tempted him to move to Kitende at the expense of Wankulukuku.

Mutombora previously featured for Burundi giants LLD Academy and was part of their team in the CECAFA Kagame Cup in July this year in Dar es Salaam.

His capture sends a signal that the club is poised to lose first choice goalkeeper Ismail Watenga who is yet to renew his contract at the club.

Mutombora was in goal for the Venoms in the 1-0 defeat at the hands of Mbarara City in a friendly game at Kakyeeka on Wednesday.