Walusimbi praises new home, Kaizer Chiefs

Photo Credits: King Fut

Moments after South African Premier League outfit Kaizer Chiefs confirmed the transfer of Uganda Cranes left back Godfrey “Jajja Walu” Walusimbi, the 29 old intelligent player has sung special praise of the club.

Walusimbi, who previously played at Sports Club Villa and Democratic of Republic of Congo’s Don Bosco was quoted by the club website;

I have always known that Kaizer Chiefs is a great football club. Chiefs play for honours and that’s a positive mindset that every player dreams of.

He also hinted about his personal aspirations, his acclimatization procedure at the new club as well;

Just like every footballer, I always want to move one step further in my career and I think my move to Chiefs is one such step. I have already adapted at Chiefs. It is easier to adapt in a professional environment. I look forward to working hard and contribute to the team.

Kaizer Chiefs Media

Kaizer Chiefs football Manager Bobby Motaung welcomed Walusimbi;

It has been an engaging process to finalize this move. At the end we are happy the process has been completed, and the player is available to play. We wish him all of the best with us.

The pint sized albeit intelligent left back will don jersey number 29 at Kaizer Chiefs.

He becomes the fourth Ugandan to play at Kaizer Chiefs after David Obua, Sula Matovu and Ivan Bukenya.

KAWOWO SPORTS

Walusimbi is part of the 30 man team summoned by Frenchman Sebastien Desabre for Uganda Cranes duty against Tanzania on 8th September 2018 in the AFCON group qualifier.

He remains one of the most experienced players on the current Uganda Cranes team with 46 caps to his name and was part of the national team members who played at the 2017 African Cup of Nations in Gabon.