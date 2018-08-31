2018 ARC title could be sealed in Tanzania

© Kawowo Sports | JON BATANUDDE

The 2018 Africa Rally Championship (ARC) series revs into action this weekend with the penultimate round; Rally Tanzania.

Of the 27 crews set to start on Saturday, only eight will score ARC points. However, it’s only Kenya’s Manvir Baryan and Piero Cannobio in the contest for this year’s title.

Reigning ARC champions, Baryan and Drew Sturrock are on the verge of claiming their second straight ARC title.

The MRT Crew have a comfortable lead; with 75 points. Cannobio in third place has 29 points .

Baryan is expected to go for another victory in Tanzania given his recent performance which consists of three consecutive victories, in South Africa, Zambia and Uganda.

Another victory will all but earn Baryan the African title with one event remaining.

However, Connobio’s performance could either push the title down to the wire or send the MRT Crew in early celebrations.

© Kawowo Sports | JON BATANUDDE

A non finish for MRT, with a victory for Cannobio in the ARC category would send the title chase to Rwanda in November.

Considering the current performance for the two crews, the odds remains high for the MRT crew in Tanzania.

Meanwhile, the other crews to feature on ARC include, Tanzania’s Dharam Pandya, Gurpal Sandhu, Karan Patel from Kenya, Zambia’s Leroy Gomes among others.

The two-day event will feature eight stages covering a total distance of 207.28 kilometres.