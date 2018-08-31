2019 AFCON Qualifiers: Gabonese referee to handle Uganda Cranes vs. Tanzania

2019 AFCON Qualifiers

Saturday, September 8

Uganda vs. Tanzania – Namboole, 4:00 pm

Gabonese referee Eric Otogo-Canstane will officiate the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers match between Uganda Cranes and Tanzania’s Taifa Stars.

Otogo who officiated in the 2015 FIFA U20 World Cup in New Zealand will be the man in center as the Cranes look to consolidate top spot in Group L.

The 42-year-old is an experienced referee who has officiated at the 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2017 Africa Cup of Nations. He has also been on duty for the FIFA World Cup Africa Qualifiers, International Friendlies and CAF Champions League games.

Otogo-Canstane will be assisted by country-mate Moussounda Montel as the first assistant while Issa Yaya from Chad will be the second assistant.

The game will be the second in the qualifiers for both countries. Uganda edged Cape Verde 1-0 away from home while Tanzania were held to a one all draw at home by Lesotho in the first round of games.

The top two teams from the group will qualify to the final tournament to be hosted by Cameroon.