Busoga College Mwiri wins 2018 Schools Cricket title

Tim Byekwaso

Busoga College Mwiri came into the 2018 schools tournament with the reputation of being record winners but there were doubts on whether they had the team to win the holy grail.

However, they defied all odds to win the 2018 title by five wickets in a hotly contested final with St John’s, Mukono.

They had to go through a spirited Jinja SSS in the morning winning by 3 runs in a match that kept all those online and at the ground on the edge.

Mwiri set a commanding 150/5 in their 20 overs with Trevor Bukenya (40) and Cyrus Kakuru (40) leading the way for 16 time record winners. Jinja SSS started the chase like a house on fire costing through the first 10 overs but once the on form Simon Oketcho was stumped on 36 the run rate slowed down.

The tail was able to wag and drag the game till the last with the defending champions needing 13 runs for a place in the final. However, the experienced Trevor Bukenya was able to hold his nerve and knock out the defending champions and book a place in the final.

In the other semifinal, St John’s Mukono had a field day against Mukono Parents with tailsman Zephaniah Arinaitwe the difference between the two sides.

In the final, St John’s won the toss and batted 1st posting a challenging 123/5 in their 20 overs. The new comers playing in their first cricket week championship were not fazed by the occasion taking the game to the record winners.

In the chase, Mwiri lost Perry Wazombe and Ronald Opio early but this was just a wobble as youngster Ramathan Ochimi (49 not out) anchored the innings for his side as they slowly but surely chipped away at the total.

Captain Ashraf Ssenkubuge knocked off the winning runs and with two overs to spare and Mwiri sealed their 17 Schools Cricket Week title.

The win for Mwiri means that the trophy will return to the Eastern region for another year as Jinja SSS have been winners for the last two years.