Mbarara City F.C poaches forward Paul Mucureezi

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Former Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club player Paul “Mucu” Mucureezi has agreed terms with Mbarara City FC for a one year deal.

Mucureezi who won two league titles with KCCA joins Mbarara City as a free agent on an undisclosed fee.

“Yes. Mbarara City FC has signed Paul Mucureezi.” confirmed the club director –cum – president Mwine Mwaka.

According to Mucureezi’s representative Joseph Ahumuza, his client signed a one year deal with Mbarara City after weighing the available offers at his disposal with an option of getting elevated to greater heights.

Mbarara City F.C head coach Charles Livingstone Mbabazi is delighted having captured such a high calibre center forward.

“We have been eyeing for high profile striker to supplement the forward players who have. In Mucureezi, we have found one. We hope for the best” Mbabazi attested in a brief interview with Kawowo Sports.

Besides winning two Uganda Premier League titles, Mucureezi also won two Uganda Cup trophies, one Super Cup with KCCA F.C.

He also had a remarkable experience on the continent in the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup as well as the Uganda Cranes, famously scoring four goals in a single match against South Sudan during a Championship of African Nations (CHAN) qualifier at the Stars Times Stadium, Lugogo.

Mucureezi’s joining of Mbarara City comes after the club signed Ssingo Ssaza forward Jude Ssemugabi on Friday, 31st August 2018.

Mbarara City now has veteran Kareem Ndugwa (on loan from Wakiso Giants F.C), Makweth Wol and Ssemugabi as the center forwards at their disposal.

The club has also brought on board midfielder Ivan Eyam, Steven Kabuye, Noah Habimana (Rwandese) and former Onduparaka defender Rashid Muhammed.