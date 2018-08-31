Mbarara City FC signs Masaza cup lead striker Ssemugabi

KAWOWO SPORTS

The Airtel Masaza football tournament remains a rich and fertile ground to poach talented players.

Every year, a special player or two are discovered from this tournament that never discriminates tribe or clan.

Before the group stages of this year’s tourney come knocking, already scouts and agents are returning home with bumper harvests.

Ssingo Ssaza team top scorer Jude Ssemugabi is the latest players to join the bandwagon of players who have been elevated from the Airtel Masaza tournament straight to the top tier league – Star Times Uganda Premier League.

Top Bet bankrolled Mbarara City Football Club has signed the lanky center forward for three years.

Previously attached to newly promoted FUFA Big league outfit Kiboga Young, Ssemugabi will now join the big boys class in the country’s supreme league.

On Friday, 31st August 2018, Ssemugabi signed a three year deal with the Ankole Lions in presence of the club filthy rich mogul, Mwine Mpaka and the player’s representative -cum-agent Ronald “Ronnie Santos” Niwagira at Kati-Kati Restaurant along Lugogo by-pass.

“I wish to thank every one behind this deal, but mostly the Mbarara City FC president Hon. Mwine Mpaka for believing in my future star. He is a young boy, who is focused and I am pretty sure that the club will benefit from him and the entire country as whole. Watch that space” an excited Santos praised disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

Ssemugabi joins the queue of strikers at Mbarara City FC that also has the tried and tested Kareem Ndugwa, South Sudanese goal scoring import Makweth Wol and Umar Muss Muhinzi.

“He is a goal machine with awesome positional discipline. His work-rate is also never in question. We wish him the best” Felix Kawooya, a coach who has witnessed Ssemugabi graduate over the ranks at Kiboga Young and Ssingo Ssaza speaks of the calm forward.

Fresh from shocking the reigning league champions Vipers 1-0 during a pre-season contest at Kakyeka stadium in Mbarara Municipality, Mbarara City FC spearheaded by former Uganda Cranes classic midfielder Charles Livingstone Mbabazi have been quite an engaged entity in this lengthy primary transfer window.

After poaching the immensely gifted Uganda U-20 midfielder Ivan Eyam, the Ankole Lions grabbed another exciting youngster Steven Kabuye (also from Masaza – Bulemeezi), Ndugwa (on loan from Wakiso Giants), Noah Habimana from Rwanda and former Onduparaka defender Rashid Muhammed.

Other players who have graduated from the Masaza cup this season to the top league include midfielder Joshua “Letti” Lubwama (from Buleemezi to BUL) and Gomba’s Ivan Kakomo who remains a subject of contention between KCCA and Sports Club Villa Jogoo.

The kick off date for the new season remains as a mystery as death.