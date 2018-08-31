Nampungu, Kizza in Uganda’s squad for World University Netball Championship

Draws for the 2018 FISU World University Netball Championship were conducted on Wednesday.

The eight confirmed nations to compete in the event to be hosted by Makerere University next month were drawn into two groups of four.

Uganda was drawn in Pool A alongside neighbours Kenya, United States of America and Singapore while Pool B has South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka.

Uganda named their squad for the September 17-22 tournament and the team was scheduled to start training on Friday, August 31 at Lugogo Indoor Stadium.

She Cranes trio of Joan Nampungu, Betty Kizza and Mary Nuba, fresh from guiding the national team to the 2019 Netball World Cup, were included in the squad.

It will be Uganda’s second time to compete at the tournament in its third edition, having made their maiden appearance at the 2016 event in Miami, USA and finished 4th.

Uganda’s Squad: Irene Eyaru (Captain), Betty Kizza, Joan Nampungu, Mary Nuba, Shaffie Nakwanja, Florence Adunia, Sharifah Nalunkuma, Privas Keyin, Brenda Namubiru, Vicky Nantumbwe, Robinah Nyakecho, Suzan Atino

Groups