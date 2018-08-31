Newcomers Nyamityobora shock Vipers in warm up game

Pre-season build up:

Nyamityobora 1-0 Vipers

KAWOWO SPORTS

Vipers Sports Club concluded their Western region tour on a sour note, falling 1-0 to newly promoted Nyamityobora at the Kakyeka stadium on Thursday.

Defender Calvin Barni headed home the day’s lone strike as early as the 8th minute and Vipers did not recover.

This was a day after the Venoms had lost by the same margin to Mbarara City Football Club.

The two sides utilized the build up to test out the different players at their disposal.

Nyamityobora goalkeeper Franco Oringa was at his best to deny Duncan Sseninde in one of Vipers’ moments to find the equalizer during the opening stanza.

James Odoch’s charges will face Big league side Kabale Sharp on Sunday, 2nd September 2018 at Kakyeka stadium before playing Soana on Thursday, 6th September.

Odoch thanked the players for the job well done and believes this build up game gave him a perfect picture of what to expect in the league.

“I am very glad that we had such a build-up match. It has really showed us the current state of the team. We shall continue to play more friendly matches” the former Uganda Cranes winger noted after the game.

Vipers return to training as they plan ahead.

Team Line Ups:

Nyamityobora XI:

Franco Oringa (G.K), Jeri Jakisa, Alex Komakech, Ibrahim Pengere, Barni Calvin, Ivan Mbowa, Charles Ssebutinde, Moses Ndawula, Patrick Gonahasa, Bruhan Matovu, John Kisakye

Subs: Hilary Jomi (G.K), Henry Wamala, Juma Dada, Benjamin Mpiirwe, John Paul Acire, Derrick Kiggundu, David Kiiza, Lameck Ebong

Vipers XI:

Bashir Ssekajja (G.K), Ibrahim Kiyemba, Yayo Lutimba, Bashir Asiku, Livingstone Mulondo, Rahmat Ssenfuka, Brian Kalumba, Milton Karisa, Duncan Sseninde, Davis Kasirye, Steven Mukwala

Subs:

Derrick Ochan (G.K), Geofrey Wasswa, Dickens Okwir, Frank Tumwesigye, Joseph Jjanjali, Abraham Ndugwa

Referees: