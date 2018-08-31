Paidha Black Angels Football Club to spend at least Shs 35M on Bar Okoro stadium upgrade

Newly promoted Paidha Black Angels Football Club will spend at least Shs 35M on the upgrade of the Bar Okoro play ground in Zombo District.

Paidha Black Angels FC

According to the club acting chairman Sunday Jalar Ingi, the Bar Okoro playing surface has been levelled and replanted with grass with the on-going works to erect the mandatory internal perimeter fencing as well as the dressing rooms and sanitary facilities.

We plan to spend a total of at least Shs 35M on upgrading the Bar Okoro play ground so that it can be passed fit to host our Uganda Premier League matches. At least Shs 35M is ear marked to be used on the renovation and up-grade of the facility. Already levelling has been done and grass planted. The work on the internal perimeter fencing will start over the weekend as well as the dressing rooms and toilets.

The playing surface will cost at least Shs 8M, the internal perimeter fencing shall also cost Shs 8M with the dressing rooms and toilets estimated at Shs 12M. The rest of the money will fall under labour and unforeseen costs.

Ingi has also confirmed that Paidha Black Angels will use the Green Light Stadium in Arua Municipality, at least for the opening half for the first round of 2018/19 season.

For the first home games, we shall use the Green Light Stadium in Arua to host our home matches as we complete the Bar Okoro

The Zombo district based club communicated the development following the on-going up-grades on the Bar Okoro play field, home of Paidha Black Angels F.C.

The grass was planted and the playing field is being watered regularly to aid its growth. There is also on-going work on the internal perimeter fencing, toilets and dressing rooms. For the time being, we shall use the Green Light Stadium to host our home matches meanwhile the Bar Okoro ground is fixed.

The Green Light Stadium is the official home to Onduparaka and the two West Nile based clubs shall share the opening field of play at least for the first month into the league.

Paidha Black Angels was elevated to the top tier league in May 2018 alongside Nyamityobora and Ndejje University Football clubs.

Meanwhile, Paidha Black Angels recently confirmed Harunah Mawa as Allan Kabonge’s replacement to head the technical department.

The club has lured some experienced players as Petit Wanok, Julius Malingumu among others to beef up their team in preparation for the new season.

Paidha Black Angels F.C is currently training at Channa play ground in Zombo district.