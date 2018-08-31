When the curtains come down on the National Sevens season on Saturday, September 1 at Kyadondo Rugby Grounds, Black Pirates will be crowned champions.
Pirates have a 16-point lead on the log and need to qualify from their at the Floodlights 7s tournament to complete the local title sweep.
With 136 points, 16 clear of second-placed Toyota Buffaloes, the Sea Robbers just need a couple of wins from their group of three to wrap up the title.
With the league and Uganda Cup already in the the cabin, Pirates are in line to complete a historic treble.
Meanwhile, there will be a qualifiers round for core status in the 2019 National Sevens series. The qualifier will be played among five teams; Impis, Walukuba Barbarians, Western Titans, Stallions and Kyambogo. The winner of this round will join the other 9 core teams in the 2019 season permanently.
Floodlights 7s Pools
- Pool A: Toyota Buffaloes, Shell Rimula Rhinos, Rams
- Pool B: Black Pirates, Plascon Mongers, Jinja Hippos
- Pool C: Betway Kobs, Hima Cement Heathens, Warriors
- Ladies: Thunderbirds, Black Panthers, Black Pearls, Entebbe Ladies
Floodlights 7s Fixtures
|CORE STATUS QUALIFIERS
|10:00
|KYAMBOGO
|vs
|IMPIS
|10:20
|WESTERN TITANS
|vs
|WALUKUBA
|10:40
|STALLIONS
|vs
|KYAMBOGO
|11:00
|IMPIS
|vs
|WESTERN TITANS
|11:17
|WALUKUBA
|vs
|STALLIONS
|11:34
|KYAMBOGO
|vs
|WESTERN TITANS
|11:51
|IMPIS
|vs
|WALUKUBA
|12:08
|STALLIONS
|vs
|WESTERN TITANS
|12:25
|WALUKUBA
|vs
|KYAMBOGO
|12:42
|IMPIS
|vs
|STALLIONS
|13:00
|BLACK PANTHERS
|vs
|BLACK PEARLS
|13:20
|ENTEBBE LADIES
|vs
|THUNDERBIRDS
|13:40
|TOYOTA BUFFALOES
|vs
|SHELL RIMULA RHINOS
|14:00
|BLACK PIRATES
|vs
|PLASCON MONGERS
|14:17
|BETWAY KOBS
|vs
|WARRIORS
|14:34
|BLACK PANTHERS
|vs
|THUNDERBIRDS
|14:51
|TOYOTA BUFFALOES
|vs
|RAMS
|15:08
|BLACK PIRATES
|vs
|JINJA HIPPOS
|15:25
|BETWAY KOBS
|vs
|HIMA CEMENT HEATHENS
|15:42
|BLACK PEARLS
|vs
|ENTEBBE LADDIES
|15:59
|SHELL RIMULA RHINOS
|vs
|RAMS
|16:16
|JINJA HIPPOS
|vs
|PLASCON MONGERS
|16:33
|HIMA CEMENT HEATHENS
|vs
|WARRIORS