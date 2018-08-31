When the curtains come down on the National Sevens season on Saturday, September 1 at Kyadondo Rugby Grounds, Black Pirates will be crowned champions.

Pirates have a 16-point lead on the log and need to qualify from their at the Floodlights 7s tournament to complete the local title sweep.

With 136 points, 16 clear of second-placed Toyota Buffaloes, the Sea Robbers just need a couple of wins from their group of three to wrap up the title.

With the league and Uganda Cup already in the the cabin, Pirates are in line to complete a historic treble.

Meanwhile, there will be a qualifiers round for core status in the 2019 National Sevens series. The qualifier will be played among five teams; Impis, Walukuba Barbarians, Western Titans, Stallions and Kyambogo. The winner of this round will join the other 9 core teams in the 2019 season permanently.

Floodlights 7s Pools

Pool A : Toyota Buffaloes, Shell Rimula Rhinos, Rams

Pool C : Betway Kobs, Hima Cement Heathens, Warriors

Ladies: Thunderbirds, Black Panthers, Black Pearls, Entebbe Ladies

Floodlights 7s Fixtures

CORE STATUS QUALIFIERS 10:00 KYAMBOGO vs IMPIS 10:20 WESTERN TITANS vs WALUKUBA 10:40 STALLIONS vs KYAMBOGO 11:00 IMPIS vs WESTERN TITANS 11:17 WALUKUBA vs STALLIONS 11:34 KYAMBOGO vs WESTERN TITANS 11:51 IMPIS vs WALUKUBA 12:08 STALLIONS vs WESTERN TITANS 12:25 WALUKUBA vs KYAMBOGO 12:42 IMPIS vs STALLIONS

13:00 BLACK PANTHERS vs BLACK PEARLS 13:20 ENTEBBE LADIES vs THUNDERBIRDS