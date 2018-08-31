Rugby

Pirates braced for title as curtains come down on National Sevens at Kyadondo

ago
by Franklin Kaweru
When the curtains come down on the National Sevens season on Saturday, September 1 at Kyadondo Rugby Grounds, Black Pirates will be crowned champions.

Pirates have a 16-point lead on the log and need to qualify from their at the Floodlights 7s tournament to complete the local title sweep.

With 136 points, 16 clear of second-placed Toyota Buffaloes, the Sea Robbers just need a couple of wins from their group of three to wrap up the title.

With the league and Uganda Cup already in the the cabin, Pirates are in line to complete a historic treble.

Meanwhile, there will be a qualifiers round for core status in the 2019 National Sevens series. The qualifier will be played among five teams; Impis, Walukuba Barbarians, Western Titans, Stallions and Kyambogo. The winner of this round will join the other 9 core teams in the 2019 season permanently.

Floodlights 7s Pools

  • Pool A: Toyota Buffaloes, Shell Rimula Rhinos, Rams
  • Pool B: Black Pirates, Plascon Mongers, Jinja Hippos
  • Pool C: Betway Kobs, Hima Cement Heathens, Warriors
  • Ladies: Thunderbirds, Black Panthers, Black Pearls, Entebbe Ladies

Floodlights 7s Fixtures

CORE STATUS QUALIFIERS
10:00 KYAMBOGO            vs IMPIS
10:20 WESTERN TITANS            vs WALUKUBA
10:40 STALLIONS            vs KYAMBOGO
11:00 IMPIS           vs WESTERN TITANS
11:17 WALUKUBA           vs STALLIONS
11:34 KYAMBOGO           vs WESTERN TITANS
11:51 IMPIS           vs WALUKUBA
12:08 STALLIONS           vs WESTERN TITANS
12:25 WALUKUBA           vs KYAMBOGO
12:42 IMPIS           vs STALLIONS

 

13:00 BLACK PANTHERS vs BLACK PEARLS
13:20 ENTEBBE LADIES vs THUNDERBIRDS

 

13:40  TOYOTA BUFFALOES vs      SHELL RIMULA RHINOS
14:00  BLACK PIRATES vs      PLASCON MONGERS
14:17  BETWAY KOBS vs      WARRIORS
14:34  BLACK PANTHERS vs      THUNDERBIRDS
14:51  TOYOTA BUFFALOES vs      RAMS
15:08  BLACK PIRATES vs      JINJA HIPPOS
15:25  BETWAY KOBS vs      HIMA CEMENT HEATHENS
15:42  BLACK PEARLS vs      ENTEBBE LADDIES
15:59  SHELL RIMULA RHINOS vs      RAMS
16:16  JINJA HIPPOS vs      PLASCON MONGERS
16:33  HIMA CEMENT HEATHENS vs      WARRIORS

