St Noa girls netball team destined for more glory after 2018 East Africa games heroics

After winning their first ever gold medal at the 2018 East Africa Secondary school games, Zana based St Noa Girls Secondary school is poised for more sporting glory.

For starters, St Noa Girls Secondary school won gold in netball during this year’s East Africa Secondary school games held in Musanze, Rwanda.

St Noa defeated rivals St Mary’s Kitende in a pulsating finale watched by a big crowd.

The school director Herbert Walusimbi is delighted upon the recent success, a strong basis for continued investment in games and sports at national and East Africa levels.

“The netball victory motivates us all from the players, coaches, students and school management. This is history in the making and we vow to maintain sponsoring sports in the school” Walusimbi notes.

He cautioned the victorious team upon consistency and continued great performances;

“We have won and everyone is happy. We should not be one hit wonders” Walusimbi added, acknowledging St Mary’s Kitende dominance of Netball in the region for 15 solid years.

Walusimbi also urges the students to have a balance between sports and academics, the main reason they are in school.

Winning captain Mercy Bamutaliza, who was also named Most Valuable Player of the tournament sings praise for the rest of her teammates with special recognition to the coaches, games masters and the supportive school administration.

“To win a championship has never been a one man show. It is a collection of the efforts of different players working together to achieve a common goal. We did it because of the dedication from the rest of the players. I also take this opportunity to thank the coaches, teachers and the school administration that has wholesomely embraced sports in the school” Bamutaliza, who turns out for Police Netball Club noted.

Recently, the school management organized a thanksgiving party for the winning team held at the school premises.

The party was attended by among others executive committee members of the Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association led by the recently elected chairman Patrick Okanya as well as the Wakiso Sports Association members.

In his address, Okanya lauded the school for the special effort to promote sports among the girl child with special appreciation to the winning netball team.

“I thank God for the management of this school. They have proved and showed that sports support is passion. The fruits are evident; You have had a dream and achieved it. Please maintain this gesture.” Remarked Okanya, who represented the guest of honour, Justus Mugisha (President, East Africa Secondary Schools Games Association).

The winning coaches Jonathan Ssegujja and Loziyo Nsubuga hailed the special commitment and discipline of the players with a token of thanks to the school director for his continued love of sports.

Uganda took second place at the 2018 East Africa Secondary school games behind champions Kenya.

Uganda won gold in netball (St Noa), boys’ badminton (Mbogo), girls’ Badminton (Kakungulu), Basketball (Girls) and football (Boys) (Buddo Secondary School) as well as the the Athletics girls team event.