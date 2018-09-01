Goalie Watenga agrees terms with the Jogoos

Sports Club Villa Jogoo has signed towering goalkeeper Ismail Bin Watenga.

Watenga signs as a free agent for a two year deal, crossing over from rivals, Vipers Sports Club, a club he served for four seasons.

The transfer fee has not disclosed because of confidentiality clauses.

He signed the binding documentations, putting an end to the speculations after failing to renew his employment contract at Vipers.

Vipers has since signed two goalkeepers Bashir Ssekagya (from UPDF) and Burundian Fabien Mutombora, as a free agent from Lydua Ludic to supplement on Derrick Ochan and Eric Kibowa.

At the Jogoos, Watenga joins three other goalkeepers; Samson Kirya, Yusuf Wasswa and Samuel Kivumbi.

He is likely to assume the number one spot for his experience in between the goal posts and expertise in shot stopping.

The Jogoos are in a team building epoch after losing more than three thirds of the players from last season.

The new collection new players at the club coached by Moses Basena (head coach) and Nestroy Kizito are; Isma Kabugu, Savio Kabugo, Yusuf Mukisa, Mike Sserumaga, Pius Wangi, Manko Kaweesa, youngster Derrick Ndahiro, Robert Kitabalwa, Moses Kiggundu, Habibu Kavuma, Joseph Ssemujju, Abdul-Rahuman Ajab, Bashir Mutanda, Ashraf Mandela, Lincon Mukisa, Emmanuel Okong, Ibrahim Mugulusi, Edgar Luzige, Hussein Zinda, Bobosi Byaruhanga.

Last season, Sports Club Villa finished third behind champions Vipers and KCCA.