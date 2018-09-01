Kutchi Tigers and Tornado Bee face off as Strikers take on champions Damani

Cricket Uganda

With the season already wrapped up in Division 1, what remains of the top flight is the battle for final placements.

Kutchi Tigers who are in second place face four time league winners Tornado Bee at the lakeside oval in Entebbe in the game of the weekend.

Kutchi has failed with the bat in their last two games registering scores below 120 but they got a get out of jail against Challengers last weekend who failed to chase down a paltry 107.

However, if they are to take down an experienced Tornado Bee they will need to score big especially their tailsmen Dinesh Nakrani and Ronak Patel.

Their opponents Tornado Bee are at least guaranteed of staying up after back to back wins against Premier and Strikers and with the league wrapped up their ambitions will be finishing high up the table.

The four-time league winners have had a below pa season by their standards falling behind sides that were below their grade. They have had a decent second round winning all their three games so far which guaranteed their safety this season after being in trouble of getting dragged in a relegation scrap.

The tussle at the lakeside oval is the game of the weekend in a division that is no longer interesting due to the fact that the championship is wrapped up.

Champions Aziz Damani will face giant slayers Strikers in Lugogo with the latter chasing an unbeaten season. Strikers have had a tough second round only managing one win compared to the 4 they had in the 1st round and even though they gave Damani a bloody noise in the 1st round its highly unlikely that they will defeat Damani.

Damani have alot of fire power in their line up and unless they self destruct there is no way Strikers can overcome them. They have a squad with eight national players from the vice captain Brian Masaba, Kenneth Waiswa, Riazat Shah, Bilal Hassan, Emmanuel Isaneez, Henry Ssenyondo, Charles Waiswa and national team coach Steve Tikolo.

Strikers will be hoping that their youngsters fresh from cricket week can find some form and end the unbeaten run of the champions.