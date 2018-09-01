Manvir dominates in eventful day one of Rally Tanzania

Africa Rally Archives

The sixth and penultimate round of the Africa Rally Championship series provided a fair share of thrill and spills on day one in Morogoro, Tanzania.

Kenya’s Manvir Baryan and Drew Sturrock from Scotland were unchallenged as they comfortably dominated day one of Tanzania rally.

The Skoda Fabia R5 crew scooped all the day’s four stages to take the event lead by four minutes and three seconds.

Tanzania’s Randeep Singh and Dharam Pandya ended day one in second and third place respectively.

But it was all distaster for several crews by the second stage of the event.

Gurjit Singh and Shameer Yusuf rolled their Subaru GVB in the first stage. Gurjit was left with back injuries.

That incident forced teammates Mandeep, Rajpal and Ajiminder Singh to withdraw from the event.

Kenya’s Karan Patel and James Mwangi were the other casualties; rolling their Mitsubishi EvoX in the second stage. However, the crew came out with no injuries.

Other day one casualties included Uganda’s Yasin Nasser whosed engine stalled in the morning stage, Gurpal Sandhu and Zambia’s Jassy Singh all retired out of the event.

The second and final day of the event will feature four stages covering a total distance of 49.22 kilometres before the overall winner is announced.