Pre-season friendly: Wakiso Giants hold Bright Stars

Pre-season build up:

Wakiso Giants 1-1 Bright Stars

Newly rebranded FUFA Big League side Wakiso Giants (formerly Kamuli Park) continues to prepare for the new season with a host of high profile build up matches with top tier sides.

On Friday, at their newly proposed Wakiso Resource center home ground, Wakiso Giants FC played to a one all draw with Yoshino Trading sponsored Bright Stars.

After a goal-less opening 45 minutes, Wakiso Giants took the lead when Sula Ssebunza Ssekagya diverted the ball into his own net off a tempting and teasing delivery by Ashraf Ziraba on the hour mark.

The visitors fought gallantly and found the equalizer 13 minutes later through former Ndejje University forward Alfred Onek.

The two clubs are preparing for the up-coming new seasons in the respective leagues.

It was therefore a perfect plat form for the two clubs in question to test out the new players on board.

This was yet another build up for Bright Stars who have previously played Kawempe Select at Kazo play ground (Bright Stars won 5-4 in post match penalties after one all draw) and lost to KCCA 1-0.

For Wakiso Giants, this was the umpteenth time that they played a pre-season game having faced off SC Villa Jogoo (won 3-2), Kirinya-Jinja S.S (0-0), KCCA (1-1), Entebbe Select (won 3-0), Express (lost 2-1), Mbarara City (lost 1-0), Kira United (won 4-2) and lately with 1-0 identical wins against Fields of Dream and Police.

This Sunday, Wakiso Giants will travel to Buwekula to face the Ssaza team.