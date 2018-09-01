SC Villa Jogoo “snatches” Police exciting midfielder Mugisa

Intelligent midfielder Albert Mugisa has deserted Police Football Club for Sports Club Villa Jogoo.

The development follows a breach of contract by the Uganda Police funded club.

“Its been a decision long thought about but inevitable after challenging conditions. Life moves on and I thank Police F.C for the time accorded to me and better still, the exposure” Mugisa acknowledged to Kawowo Sports when contacted.

Mugisa was signed by Police F.C at the start of the 2017/18 season from Ndejje University Football Club.

By the first five games of the season, Mugisa was already a talk of town for his enticing ball passing philosophy and expertise, attracting the keen eyes of the Uganda Cranes technical team.

At the end of the season, Mugisa still ranked among the top ten midfielders in the entire league amidst challenging conditions at the club.

For the record, Police FC had turbulent times in the previous season, with players and officials in salary arrears for as many as five months.

Majority of the new recruits at the advent of the 2017/18 season are still demanding sign on fees thus far.

With the final procedure to secure Mugisa yet to be completed next week, he joins the long queue of new players at the Jogoos.

Villa has also acquired former Vipers goalkeeper Ismail Bin Watenga, who has been joined by former club-mates – Pius Wangi, Bashir Mutanda, Ashraf Mandela and Joseph Ssemujju and former St Mary’s Kitende left back Robert Kitabalwa.

Other new players at the Jogoos are; Isma Kabugu, Savio Kabugo, Yusuf Mukisa, Mike Sserumaga, Manko Kaweesa, youngster Derrick Ndahiro, Moses Kiggundu, Habibu Kavuma, Abdul-Rahuman Ajab, Lincon Mukisa, Emmanuel Okong, Ibrahim Mugulusi, Edgar Luzige, Hussein Zinda and Bobosi Byaruhanga, among others.