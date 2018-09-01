Uganda Cranes commence official training prior to Tanzania clash | AFCON 2019 qualifiers

AFCON 2019 Qualifiers (Group L): Saturday, 8th September 2018

Uganda Cranes Vs Tanzania Taifa Stars

Mandela National Stadium, Namboole – Kampala (4 PM)

*Entry Fees: 15,000/= (Ordinary), 40,000/= (VIP) & 150,000/= (VVIP)

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

The Uganda Cranes will commence non – residential official training drills on Saturday, 1st September 2018 under the coaches Sebastien Desabre, Mathias Lule and goalkeeping tactician Fred Kajoba.

At least 14 players of the total 30 summoned are expected in the maiden session that will take place at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo.

This follows days of personalized training drills for three of the foreign based players who are already in the country for the off-season; Murushid Jjuuko, Yassar Mugerwa and Joseph Ochaya.

These will be joined by the locally based from KCCA, Vipers, Kirinya-Jinja S.S, Proline, Sports Club Villa and Onduparaka.

The local legion of players include goalkeeper Charles Lukwago and Nicholas Ssebwato, Timothy Dennis Awany, Isaac Isinde, Musitafa Mujjuzi, Ibrahim Sadam Juma, Tadeo Lwanga, Moses Waiswa, Martin Kizza Lubwama, Allan Kyambadde and Patrick Henry Kaddu.

According to the FUFA public relations officer, Ahmed Hussein, the rest of the players will be expected in the coming week, by Monday.

“When kick off training on Saturday with most domestically based players and a few foreign based players who are in the off-season. The rest of the players shall be expected starting Sunday” Hussein said in a release to the media.

Uganda and Tanzania lock horns in a group L East African derby game that will be handled by West African referees.

Gabonese referee Eric Otogo-Canstane will handle the center refereeing tasks, assisted by Moussounda Montel (Gabon) and Chad’s Issa Yaya as first and second assistants respectively.

Full Summoned Squad:

Goalkeepers: Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Jamal Salim (El Meriekh, Sudan), Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC, Uganda), Nicholas Sebwato (Onduparaka FC, Uganda)

Right Backs: Denis Iguma (Kazma FC, Kuwait), Nico Wakiro Wadada (Azam, Tanzania)

Left Backs: Godfrey Walusimbi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa) FC, Isaac Muleme (Haras El Hodood, Egypt)

Central Defenders: Murushid Juuko (Simba Sports Club, Tanzania), Isaac Isinde (Kirinya Jinja SS, Uganda), Denis Timothy Awanyi (KCCA FC, Uganda), Musitafa Mujuzi (Proline FC, Uganda)

Holding Midfielders: Hassan Wasswa (El Geish, Egypt), Khalid Aucho (Un-attached), Ibrahim Sadam Juma (KCCA FC, Uganda), Tadeo Lwanga (Vipers SC, Uganda)

Attacking Midfielders: Yasser Mugerwa (Fasil Kenema, Ethiopia), William Luwagga Kizito (BATE Borisov, Belarus), Joseph Ochaya (Lusaka Dynamo, Zambia), Moses Opondo ( Vendsyssel, Denmark), Allan Kateregga (Cape Town City, South Africa), Faruku Miya (Gorica, Croatia), Moses Waiswa (Vipers Sc, Uganda), Martin Kizza (Sc Villa Jogoo, Uganda)

Forwards: Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Simba SC, Tanzania), Yunus Sentamu (FK Tirana, Albania), Allan Kyambadde (KCCA FC, Uganda), Edrisa Lubega (SV Ried, Austria), Derrick Nsibambi (Smouha, Egypt), Patrick Henry Kaddu (KCCA FC, Uganda)