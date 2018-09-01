US based pro golfer Kitata registers for the 2018 Uganda Open

2018 Uganda Golf Open

At Entebbe Golf Club

Fixture:

Ladies Open – 12-15 September

– 12-15 September Amateur Open – 18-22 September

– 18-22 September Pros Open – 24-29 September

U.S based Ugandan professional golfer Willy Deus Kitata will take part in the 2018 Uganda open.

The Florida based professional, a member at Jupiter Country and Golf Club will be among the foreign based legion.

“Yes, I will be coming for it (the Uganda Open). I am coming to win the top prize because I have had the best preparations over a long period of time” Kitata disclosed in an interview with Kawowo Sports.

The 77th edition of the Uganda Golf Open will take center stage at the lake side par 71 Entebbe Golf Club.

This annual championship will run in three series, teeing off with the ladies open on the weekend of 12-15 September 2018.

The Amateur open will run from 18th to 22nd September before the professionals will wind up on 24th to 29th September 2018.

The open was boosted by a massive sponsorship package of approximately UGX400M of which $50,000 (about Shs 185M) is the kitty the professionals will be playing for.

Zimbabwe based Portuguese Professional golfer Stephen Ferreira, a member of Borrowdale Brooke Golf club won the 2017 Uganda Pro Open at the Uganda Golf Club in Kampala with a 7 under total score of 281 gross over 72 holes played in 4 days to lead by 3 strokes over the 4 time open champion Dismas Ndiza from Kenya.

Previous Winners: Professional winners

2017: Stephen Ferreira (POR)

2016: Joshua Seale (RSA)

2015: Muthiya Madalitso (ZAM)

2014: Deo Akope (UGA)

2013: Vincent Byamukama (UGA)

2012: Dismas Indiza (KEN)

2011: Dismas Indiza (KEN)

2010: Jean Hakizimana (RWA)

2009: Richard Ainley (KEN)

2008: Dismas Indiza (KEN)

2007: Dismas Indiza (KEN)

AMATUER champions

2017: Ronald Rugumayo (Uganda)

2016: Ronald Otile (Uganda)

2015: Ronald Otile (Uganda)

2014: Willy Deus Kitata (Uganda)

2013: Peter Ssendawula (Uganda)

2012: Phillip Kasozi (Uganda)

2011: Rogers Byaruhanga (Uganda)

2010: Brian Mwesigwa (Uganda)

2009: Peter Ssendawula (Uganda)

2008: George Olayo (Uganda)

2007: Nicholas Rokoine (Kenya)

LADIES roll of honour