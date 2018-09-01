Wangi scores in SC Villa’s slim win over Ndejje University | Build up

Pre-season build up:

Ndejje University 0-1 Sports Club Villa Jogoo

© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

Sports Club Villa Jogoo defeated newly promoted Ndejje University 1-0 during a pre-season warm up game played at the Ndejje University main play ground in Luweero on Friday.

Midfielder Pius “Muzeei” Wangi, a second half substitute netted the day’s lone strike in the stanza of the test duel.

Wangi is among the several players from Vipers who have since sought for greener pastures.

The others are Bashir Mutanda, Ashraf Mandela and goalkeeper Ismail Watenga.

Also Joseph Ssemujju, whom Vipers had loaned to Express and former St Mary’s Kitende left back Robert Kitabalwa also played for the Jogoos.

Experienced Mike Sserumaga, who had replaced Manko Kaweesa missed the chance to double the lead on the stroke of full time with a missed penalty placed wide of the goal.

The home side, too, missed a penalty.

Villa tested out other new players as Moses Kiggundu (from relegated Masavu), Hussein Zinda, Edgar Luzige, Ssemujju, Ibrahim Mugulusi, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Ajab Abdurhman, Kaweesa, Mandela, Lincon Mukisa and Mutanda.

This friendly match was yet again another plat form for Moses Basena to test out the team ahead of the new season.

The Jogoos have previously played against Wakiso Giants, URA, Onduparaka, Kitara and Mbale Select as the technical team takes a critical eye at the players in their midst.

SC Villa Jogoo pre-season games: