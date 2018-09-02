Football

Masindi based Doves Football family launches Membership cards

ago
by David Isabirye
TwitterFacebookInstagram
Masindi Doves
Masindi Doves football family launched the season ticket

Fast rising Masindi based Doves Football Clubs’ empire continues to rise up the ladder on lightening pace.

Owners of two football clubs Doves FC – Masindi (FUFA Big League side) and Lady Doves (features in the FUFA Women Elite League), have invented a new scheme on board.

Now the football fraternity in Masindi District is now Spoilt for choice.

On Saturday, 1st September 2018, the management of the two clubs launched the seasonal membership cards at Masindi play ground.

“The Dove FC – Masindi and Lady Doves membership cards are on sale at each Shs 50,000. A membership card holder will be granted free gate entry to all home game matches for both teams” Godfrey Nsingwire, the club public relations officer clarified.

Sample of the membership card for Lady Doves and Dove FC Masindi

During the same event, Kitara region FUFA delegate Rogers Byamukama bough the Dove FC and Lady Doves season ticket worth 100 dollars.

The ceremony to launch the seasonal tickets -cum-membership cards was also graced club director Julius Mugisa.

Rogers Byamukama hands $100 to Julius Mugisa, the director of Lady Doves and Doves FC – Masindi for the seasonal ticket

The team management recently named two new head coaches for the respective clubs.

Former Uganda Crested Cranes star player Olivier Mbekeka is the head coach at Lady Doves Women Football Club.

Meanwhile, Mark Twinamatisko is the head coach for Masindi Doves Football Club with Andrew Omego as his assistant.

New signings:

Gladys Nakitto, Winnie Babirye (both from Kampala Queens), Veronica Zedde (Gafford Ladies), Maggie Kayima, Edith Nabukwasi (Rines), Rahuma Namugeye (UCU Lady Cardinals) and Shamimu Najjuuko (Buikwe Tigers) are the new players at Lady Doves F.C.

Masindi Doves has shipped in former Nyamityobora striker Brian Mayanja Muruuli and Ismail Kyambadde from UPDF FC among others.

KAWOWO SPORTS
Group photo of the Lady Doves Masindi players with the technical team and other officials
Dove FC Masindi team

You May Also Like

Al Ahly to face Sundowns conquerors Horoya | CAF CL

Rayon Sport draws Enyimba in Caf CC quarters

Kaizer Chiefs’ new signing Walusimbi boosts Uganda Cranes team

Leave a Reply