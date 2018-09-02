Masindi based Doves Football family launches Membership cards

Masindi Doves

Fast rising Masindi based Doves Football Clubs’ empire continues to rise up the ladder on lightening pace.

Owners of two football clubs Doves FC – Masindi (FUFA Big League side) and Lady Doves (features in the FUFA Women Elite League), have invented a new scheme on board.

Now the football fraternity in Masindi District is now Spoilt for choice.

On Saturday, 1st September 2018, the management of the two clubs launched the seasonal membership cards at Masindi play ground.

“The Dove FC – Masindi and Lady Doves membership cards are on sale at each Shs 50,000. A membership card holder will be granted free gate entry to all home game matches for both teams” Godfrey Nsingwire, the club public relations officer clarified.

During the same event, Kitara region FUFA delegate Rogers Byamukama bough the Dove FC and Lady Doves season ticket worth 100 dollars.

The ceremony to launch the seasonal tickets -cum-membership cards was also graced club director Julius Mugisa.

The team management recently named two new head coaches for the respective clubs.

Former Uganda Crested Cranes star player Olivier Mbekeka is the head coach at Lady Doves Women Football Club.

Meanwhile, Mark Twinamatisko is the head coach for Masindi Doves Football Club with Andrew Omego as his assistant.

New signings:

Gladys Nakitto, Winnie Babirye (both from Kampala Queens), Veronica Zedde (Gafford Ladies), Maggie Kayima, Edith Nabukwasi (Rines), Rahuma Namugeye (UCU Lady Cardinals) and Shamimu Najjuuko (Buikwe Tigers) are the new players at Lady Doves F.C.

Masindi Doves has shipped in former Nyamityobora striker Brian Mayanja Muruuli and Ismail Kyambadde from UPDF FC among others.