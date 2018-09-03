Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Sundowns conquerors Mamelodi Sundowns have been drawn against Egypt’s Al Ahly in the Caf Champions League quarter finals.

The Guinea side will host the first leg in Conakry on 14 -15, September 2018 while the return leg will be played on either 22, 23, September this year.

In other draws, there will be a small matter of Tunisia affair when Esperance take on Etoile Du Sahel, Primeiro de Agosto of Angola face off against five time champions, TP Mazembe of DR Congo while ES Setif will play holders Wydad Casablanca of Morocco.

The semi-finals draw was also made at the Caf headquarters in Cairo on Monday September 3.