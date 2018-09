© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

Uganda Cranes coach Sebastien Desabre has confirmed the 24-man squad that enters residential training ahead of the 2019 Afcon qualifier against Tanzania.

Among those dropped are midfielder Yasser Mugerwa and centre back Isaac Isinde.

The team will be accommodated at Jokas Hotel, Kireka starting Monday evening after morning training at StarTimes stadium, Lugogo.

Meanwhile, the team has been joined by three more players in goalkeeper Jamal Salim, forward Edirisa Lubega and new Kaizer Chiefs Godfrey Walusimbi.

Expected to join the team latter are team captain Denis Onyango, striker Derrick Nsibambi, William Luwagga Kizito and Yunus Sentamu.

Moses Opondo and Allan Kateregga are also expected to link with team not later than Wednesday.

The 24-Man Squad:

Goalkeepers: Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Jamal Salim (El Merriekh, Sudan), Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC, Uganda)

Defenders: Denis Iguma (Kazma FC, Kuwait), Nico Wakiro Wadada (Azam, Tanzania), Godfrey Walusimbi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa) FC, Isaac Muleme (Haras El Hodood, Egypt), Murushid Jjuuko (Simba Sports Club, Tanzania), Denis Timothy Awany (KCCA FC, Uganda), Hassan Wasswa (El Geish, Egypt)

Midfielders: Ibrahim Sadam Juma (KCCA FC, Uganda), Taddeo Lwanga (Vipers SC, Uganda), William Luwagga Kizito (BATE Borisov, Belarus), Joseph Ochaya (Lusaka Dynamo, Zambia), Moses Opondo ( Vendsyssel, Denmark), Allan Kateregga (Cape Town City, South Africa), Khalid Aucho (Un-attached), Faruku Miya (Gorica, Croatia), Moses Waiswa (Vipers SC, Uganda)

Forwards: Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Simba SC, Tanzania), Yunus Sentamu (FK Tirana, Albania), Edrisa Lubega (SV Ried, Austria), Derrick Nsibambi (Smouha, Egypt), Patrick Henry Kaddu (KCCA FC, Uganda)