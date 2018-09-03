Former national pool champion Ndyagumanawe makes regional grade after Kabale qualifiers

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

2015 Nile Special National Pool open championship winner Amos “Real Shooter” Ndyagumanwe cue-ed off the journey to winning his second major in style, by skipping the first hurdle to win the Kabale mini-qualifiers.

Ndyagumanawe, who also features for Samona pool club in the national pool league was the biggest name to qualify for regional round from the opening week of the national pool open championships on the land.

Just like last year, the dread-locked player traveled back to the comforts of his home area Kabale to seek qualification.

He played at Rendezvous Bar, but, will have to return back to Kabale for regional stage at Mist Bar and Lounge, Kabale to secure his passage to the grand finale that will take center stage at Lugogo Indoor Arena on 27th October 2018.

Other key names:

Idd Walusimbi, a Sinkers pool club player was among the 8 players who qualified from Dianaz pub, Kawempe.

Frederick “Young Mulo” Mubiru of Hot Pool club made the regional grade after qualifying from Mace Cocktail along Salama road.

Bob Kateregga of Atagenda pool club, qualified from Dianaz Kasangati.

The Ntinda Giants pool club duo of Bruce Abahaire and Kenneth Matovu qualified from Comrades Bar Kansanga.

This year’s championship will be held on Saturday, 27th October 2018.

Selected Results:

CENTRAL REGION:

Mace Cock Tail Bar – Salama Road:

Patrick Zimmwe

Ismail Jagwe

Ronald Matovu

Dan Bogere

Andrew Lukwago

Ivan Senkumba

Baker Ssemakula

Frederick Mubiru

Chill Out Zone – Kyengera:

Ibrahim Mulumba

Elisha Kiwanuka

Umar Katende

Khalid Jjumba

Joseph Mutebi

Yasin Njuba Kigonya

Diana’s Pub – Mpelerwe:

Iddi Walusimbi

Jimmy Ekisa

Bob Kateregga

Faisal Walusimbi

Brian Mugenyi

Alex Mwesigye

Sam Kiyemba

Ashraf Kinene

EASTERN REGION:

Good Life Pub – Mbiiko:

Stephen Nkonge

Faisal Wangita

Jamada Mutumba

Isma Kimera

Anthony Balongo

Mark Isma Agaba

Cosmas Mukis

Simon Peter Wamanga

WESTERN REGION:

Rendezvous Bar – Kabale