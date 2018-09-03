Kaizer Chiefs’ new signing Walusimbi boosts Uganda Cranes team

AFCON 2019 Qualifiers (Group L): Saturday, 8th September 2018

Uganda Cranes Vs Tanzania Taifa Stars

Mandela National Stadium, Namboole – Kampala (4 PM)

*Entry Fees: 15,000/= (Ordinary), 40,000/= (VIP) & 150,000/= (VVIP)

KAWOWO SPORTS

Newly signed Kaizer Chiefs left back Godfrey “Jajja Walu” Walusimbi was one of the three players who joined the rest of the Uganda Cranes teammates for the Monday morning training ahead of Tanzania clash in the AFCON 2019 qualifiers.

Walusimbi, goalkeeper Salim Jamal and striker Edrisa Lubega all trained with the other players for the first time since being summoned.

After playing in his first game with Kaizer Chiefs during the 1-0 loss against SuperSport United on Saturday, Walusimbi wasted no time to join the rest of the teammates for national team duty.

Throughout the two hour session, Walusimbi looked lively with his customary quick and sharp turns off the ball and the lung bursting runs down the flank.

Meanwhile, the French born coach Sebastien Desabre named the 24 man team that will enter residential camp.

The players who trained on Monday:

Goalkeepers: Jamal Salim (El Meriekh, Sudan), Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC, Uganda)

Right Backs: Denis Iguma (Kazma FC, Kuwait), Nico Wakiro Wadada (Azam, Tanzania)

Left Backs: Godfrey Walusimbi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa) FC, Isaac Muleme (Haras El Hodood, Egypt)

Central Defenders: Murushid Juuko (Simba Sports Club, Tanzania), Denis Timothy Awanyi (KCCA FC, Uganda)

Holding Midfielders: Hassan Wasswa (El Geish, Egypt), Khalid Aucho (Un-attached), Ibrahim Sadam Juma (KCCA FC, Uganda), Tadeo Lwanga (Vipers SC, Uganda)

Attacking Midfielders: Yasser Mugerwa (Fasil Kenema, Ethiopia), Joseph Ochaya (Lusaka Dynamo, Zambia), Moses Waiswa (Vipers Sc, Uganda)

Forwards: Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Simba SC, Tanzania), Edrisa Lubega (SV Ried, Austria), Derrick Nsibambi (Smouha, Egypt), Patrick Henry Kaddu (KCCA FC, Uganda)