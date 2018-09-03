Manvir is 2018 Africa Rally Champion

© Kawowo Sports | JON BATANUDDE

Kenya’s Manvir Baryan and Drew Sturrock from Scotland have claimed a second successive Africa Rally Championship after their victory in Tanzania on the weekend.

Baryan and Sturrock continued their sensational run of form comfortably leading from the start to the finish. The win in Tanzania is their fourth consecutive victory of the season.

With the victory, the crew stretched their ARC lead over close rival Piero Cannobio to seal the championship with 100 points; 56 points more than Cannobio.

Manvir Baryan now joins the ARC multiple winners; Satwant Singh, Muna Singh, Alain Ambrosino, Jamie Whyte and Conrad Rautenbach.

Piero Cannobio who was in the ARC contention with Baryan finished third on the ARC category putting him at 44 points from six events.

Tanzania’s Randeep Singh was the best placed local crew with the second position overall; six minutes and 33 seconds behind Baryan.

Zambia’s Kleevan Gomes kept a clean race enroute a third place overall. It’s Gomes regional best finish ever.

Tufail Tufail was sublime throughout the weekend to secure a forth place finish overall.

Harinder Deere settled in fifth followed by Leroy Gomes and Piero Cannobio sixth and seventh respectively.

The event registered 17 finishers of the 27 that started on Saturday.

The most notable victims of the event included Gurjit Singh who rolled his car in the first stage of the event leaving him with back injuries.

Kenya’s Karan Patel exited the event in the second stage.

Uganda’s Yasin Nasser, Dharam Pandya, Jassy Singh were all restricted by mechanical problems.

The final event of the ARC is scheduled for September 21-23 in Kigali, Rwanda.