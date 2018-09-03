Musa Esenu humbled by joining KCCA Football Club

Musa Esenu is delighted with joining 12-time Uganda Premier League champions KCCA Football Club.

The former Soana and Vipers striker who spent last season on loan at Kirinya-Jinja SS joined the Lugogo based side on a two-year deal.

“It’s a big opportunity for me (to join KCCA), so it’s up to me to work so hard so that I reach where I want to,” he said in an interview with the club media.

The forward came into the limelight at MUBS during the University Football League and rose to stardom in the 2015-16 season when he guided Soana to the quarterfinals of the Uganda Cup and an 8th place finish in the Uganda Premier League.

Esenu becomes Kasasiro’s 8th signing, joining Bernard Muwanga, Gift Ali, Muwadda Mawejje, Nicholas Kasozi, Allan Kyambadde, Oscar Agaba and Amir Zaake.

“I really feel so good… I’m humbled that I got this opportunity of joining KCCA Football Club.”

Esenu’s arrival bolsters Mike Mutebi’s striking department that was short on personnel following the departure of Derrick Nsibambi and Muhammad Shaban to Egypt and Morocco respectively, and most recently Solomon Okwalinga to Onduparaka.