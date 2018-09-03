Game 1: Saturday, September 8

Game 2: Sunday, September 9

Game 3: Saturday, September 15 (If necessary)

Tsaubah Stone

Last season, JKL Lady Dolphins were looked at as a side that would break the finals dominance of KCCA Leopards and UCU Lady Canons.

However, Lady Dolphins could not get past eventual champions Lady Canons in the playoff semifinal.

This season, though, even before a single playoff game is played, one of UCU Lady Canons and KCCA Leopards will not make the finals as they are in the same playoff bracket and JKL Lady Dolphins are largely responsible.

Lady Dolphins completed the regular season as top seeds picking wins from both sides and the division giants could only settle for second and third place.

Mandy Juruni’s charges will start their playoff campaign against new comers Uganda Martyrs University (UMU) Ravens, with the first of the best-of-three game series is scheduled for Saturday, September 8.

With a star-studded roster that has the likes of Flavia Oketcho, Ritah Imanishimwe, Jamilah Nansikombi, Angella Namirimu, Hope Akello and Muhayimina Namuwaya, JKL Lady Dolphins are expected to run over Ravens.

At the semifinals, JKL will face the winner between Nkumba University Lady Marines and former champions A1 Challenge.

Regular Season Results