Rwanda champions Rayon Sport have been drawn against Nigeria giants Enyimba FC in the quarter finals of the Caf Confederation Cup.

The draw happened on Monday September 3 at the Caf headquarters in Cairo.

Elsewhere, CARA Brazzaville of Congo face off against Raja Casablanca of Morocco, Egypt’s El Masry has been drawn against Algeria’s USM Algiers while AS Vita Club of DR Congo takes on RS Berkene of Morocco in the fourth quarter final.

The winners of quarter finals one (Enyimba Vs Rayon Sport) will face the winners of quarter finals two (CARA Brazzaville Vs Raja Casablanca) and the reverse is true.

Rayon Sport is home to Ugandan midfielder Yasin Mugume, formerly at Police FC.

The quarter finals will be played on September 16 and the return leg a week later while the semi-finals will be played on October 03 and on October 23 and then finals will be played in November and December.