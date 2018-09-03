Uganda Cranes shift base to Namboole Stadium ahead of Tanzania clash | AFCON 2019 Qualifiers

AFCON 2019 Qualifiers (Group L): Saturday, 8th September 2018

Uganda Cranes Vs Tanzania Taifa Stars

Mandela National Stadium, Namboole – Kampala (4 PM)

*Entry Fees: 15,000/= (Ordinary), 40,000/= (VIP) & 150,000/= (VVIP)

FUFA Media

The Uganda Cranes team preparing for the crucial group L AFCON 2019 qualifier against Tanzania’s Taifa Stars will on Tuesday morning train at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

This will be the team’s fourth training session since starting training last Saturday at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo in the heart of Kampala city.

“We shall start training at Namboole stadium on Tuesday morning so that the players get acquitted to the natural grass conditions since they have been training on astro-turf at Lugogo.” Ahmed Hussein, the official FUFA publicist who also watched the Monday session at Lugogo noted.

Meanwhile, more foreign based players are expected to join the team that entered residential camp at Kireka based Jokas Hotel.

On Monday, Kaizer Chiefs’ newly signed left back Godfrey “Jajja Walu” Walusimbi was joined by El Merriekh’s goalkeeper Salim Jamal and forward Edrisa Lubega of SV Ried in Austria as the latest players to join the team.

FUFA

Team captain Denis Onyango, who plies his trade with Mamelodi Sundowns in South Africa is expected in camp as soon as possible.

The other players yet to officially join include Belarus based midfielder William Luwagga Kizito, Moses Opondo (based in Denmark), Allan Kateregga of Cape Town City, Croatian based star player Faruku Miya as well as forwards Yunus Sentamu and Derrick Nsibambi.