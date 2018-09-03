Uganda Cranes utility player Hassan Wasswa ready for Tanzanian showdown

AFCON 2019 Qualifiers (Group L): Saturday, 8th September 2018

Uganda Cranes Vs Tanzania Taifa Stars

Mandela National Stadium, Namboole – Kampala (4 PM)

*Entry Fees: 15,000/= (Ordinary), 40,000/= (VIP) & 150,000/= (VVIP)

Uganda Cranes utility players Hassan Wasswa Mawanda is a vastly experienced, believer and diligent important member of the national team.

Close to ten years, Mawanda has been part of the Uganda Cranes fold, often employed in defence and midfield with perfect execution.

Currently based in Egypt with El Geish Football Club, Wasswa is among the 17 based foreign based players on the team preparing for the AFCON 2019 group L qualifier at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

Moments after joining the rest of the players for the Sunday training, Wasswa expressed the desire and passion to take on Tanzania;

We have not come here for holidays but to win against Tanzania. It is all about staying focused and working hard. This is the right time for our team to go back to AFCON.

Wasswa has already branded the Saturday match as the game of the lifetime and called upon the rest of his other charges to stage a brave fight for maximum points;

This is a game of a lifetime. We will only play for a win. We are well motivated and all players are ready to give in their best. We respect Tanzania but we are sorry for them we have to fight and get three points off them.

Uganda Cranes started training on Saturday at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo with two other sessions on Sunday and Monday.

On Monday afternoon, the team shall enter residential training at Jokas Hotel in Kireka, a stone throw away from Mandela National Stadium, the venue for the match.

The French born coach Sebastien Desabre named the 24 man team that will enter residential camp.

The Uganda Cranes team that entered residential camp:

Goalkeepers: Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Jamal Salim (El Meriekh, Sudan), Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC, Uganda)

Right Backs: Denis Iguma (Kazma FC, Kuwait), Nico Wakiro Wadada (Azam, Tanzania)

Left Backs: Godfrey Walusimbi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa) FC, Isaac Muleme (Haras El Hodood, Egypt)

Central Defenders: Murushid Juuko (Simba Sports Club, Tanzania), Denis Timothy Awanyi (KCCA FC, Uganda)

Holding Midfielders: Hassan Wasswa (El Geish, Egypt), Khalid Aucho (Un-attached), Ibrahim Sadam Juma (KCCA FC, Uganda), Tadeo Lwanga (Vipers SC, Uganda)

Attacking Midfielders: Yasser Mugerwa (Fasil Kenema, Ethiopia), William Luwagga Kizito (BATE Borisov, Belarus), Joseph Ochaya (Lusaka Dynamo, Zambia), Moses Opondo ( Vendsyssel, Denmark), Allan Kateregga (Cape Town City, South Africa), Faruku Miya (Gorica, Croatia), Moses Waiswa (Vipers Sc, Uganda)

Forwards: Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Simba SC, Tanzania), Yunus Sentamu (FK Tirana, Albania), Edrisa Lubega (SV Ried, Austria), Derrick Nsibambi (Smouha, Egypt), Patrick Henry Kaddu (KCCA FC, Uganda)