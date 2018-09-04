Lesotho Times

Ahead of their group L clash on Sunday, Lesotho coach Moses Maliehe believes Caper Verde will fall in Maseru.

The two sides failed to pick maximum points on match day one with Lesotho drawing 1-1 away to Tanzania while Cape Verde were stunned by the Cranes in front of their fans.

“I’m hopeful that we will maintain the same standards when we host Cape Verde in a more important game,” said Maliehe in reference to the COSAFA tournament where they did well.

Lesotho will have a number of players plying their trade in leagues outside and the tactician feels they will bring as much they have learnt from there.

“I have said it before that for us to do well as a country; we need to have our players playing in bigger leagues across the continent to be more competitive,” he explained as quoted by Cafonline. “It means a lot to me as the national team coach that several of our players were able to attract international scouts after a good performance at the regional tourney,” he went on.

“I’m hopeful that they will bring whatever that they have learnt at their new clubs for this important game against Cape Verde because I think we started very well getting a point away to Tanzania in the first match.

In the same group, Uganda Cranes will host regional rivals Tanzania on Saturday at Mandela National stadium, Namboole.

Uganda top the standings with maximum points from the only game played.

Lesotho Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Likano Mphuthi (Lesotho Defence Force), Sam Ketsekile (Lesotho Defence Force), Mohau Kuenane (Lioli)

Defenders: Kopano Tseka (Lioli), Basia Makepe (Lesotho Mounted Police Service), Nkau Lerotholi (LMPS), Bokang Sello (Bantu), Mafa Moremoholo (Lioli), Bokang Mothoana (Kick4Life)

Midfielders: Tsepo Toloane (Lesotho Defence Force), Hlompho Kalake (Bantu), Luciano Matsoso (Black Leopards, South Africa), Mabuti Potloane (Matlama), Jane Thabantšo (Matlama), Lepheane Mofolo (Lesotho Defence Force), Thetso Posholi (Lesotho Correctional Service), Tshwarelo Bereng and Tumelo Khutlang (Black Leopards, South Africa)

Forwards: Nkoto Masoabi (Real Kings, South Africa) Thabang Rabi (Lesotho Defence Force), Motebang Sera (Matlama)