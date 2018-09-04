Defender Jjuuko hoping to utilize local knowledge about Tanzanian football

TOTAL AFCON 2019 Qualifier (Group L):

Uganda Cranes Vs Tanzania Taifa Stars

Mandela National Stadium (4 PM)

FUFA Media

When Uganda Cranes face Tanzania’s Taifa Stars this Saturday in the group L AFCON 2019 qualifier at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole, defender Murushid Jjuuko is expected to play a formidable role at the heart of defence for the home team.

For now three years, Jjuuko has been an important pillar for the Uganda Cranes in defence often partnering with Isaac Isinde, Hassan Wasswa Mawanda, Timothy Awany and lately Bevis Mugabi.

He was also among the crop of players who dearly represented Uganda Cranes at the 2017 AFCON finals when the national team returned to the continental show piece after over 38 years of absence.

The Simba Sports Club player in the Tanzanian premier league will be one of the two players on the team set to face the Taifa Stars with the due knowledge about the visitors.

“Yes, I know a lot about Tanzanian football and the players they have. We shall will work hard to defend well like we have always done against the opposition teams that we face home and away” Jjuuko told the media after the Tuesday session at Namboole.

On Saturday, Jjuuko is favourite to play along with Hassan Wasswa Mawanda, a utility player who is comfortable in defence and midfield departments.

The other option in defence is KCCA captain Timothy Dennis Awany, who played with Jjuuko during the two international friendly games played in Niger last May.

Prior the official training sessions which started last Saturday at Lugogo, Jjuuko with midfielders Yassar Mugerwa and Khalid Aucho had been subjected to endurance and stamina sessions under trainer Gerome D’Antonio, assistant coach Mathias Lule and head coach Sebastien Desabre.

He remains optimistic however, Uganda Cranes will win the game.

“We have prepared well. The morale is high and we have the home advantage. We shall work hard to win the game and I call upon the fans to support us” Jjuuko added.

Meanwhile, Tanzania is expected in the country on Thursday.