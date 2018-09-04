FUFA Level one coaching course in Kabale gives hope to new crop of football tacticians

FUFA Media

The current statistics of football coaches in Uganda are promising.

With more than 400 FUFA registered coaches at all levels, the trend is further improving for the better.

From the intermediate, level one, CAF C, B and A classes, now the Federation is inventing the FUFA pro coaching licence.

Perhaps, more personnel are being recruited to carter for the escalating numbers of footballers (male and female).

Upon this background, the federation remains committed to the cause of educating more and more interested parties.

The on-going FUFA level one coaching course in at Victoria Inn, Kabale (with 23 participants) is one of the grassroots programmes to lure more personnel into the profession.

Supported by US based organisation Soccer2Unite and fast rising HAM Sports Marketing Agency, participants themselves have been own sponsors since they facilitated registration fees.

FUFA instructor and former Uganda Cranes player Peter Makanga heads the tutorial team in the Kabale, a district christened as the Switzerland of Africa.

Makanga is a CAF A licenced coach, FA 1st Sport 4 Level 2 Coach, Technical Director at Edgars Youth Program as well as a former footballer who featured at SC Villa Jogoo, Bunamwaya and the national team.

The course modules include among others; Coaching training, conditioning and Tactics, Match Analysis, Small sized games, Youth Development Coaching, refresher on Laws of the Game, written Exams and Practicals for the 8-days.

FUFA Media

FUFA Media

While officiating at the opening of this course; Kabale Central Division Chairman Simon Arineitwe lauded FUFA and he also appreciated Soccer2Unite for supporting the coaches.

I thank FUFA for extending coaching courses to the Western region. It is a symbol of developing football here. I emphasize the participants to promote discipline and endeavor to continue studying to attain the highest ranks in coaching. I want to thank FUFA for always extending these courses to Kabale. They have helped our coaches so much, Central division has a team and I will pay for our coach to come for FUFA Beginners’ course. I think these courses will help you learn a lot and I am waiting to see disciplined coaches on the touchline. I am also a football supporter, I appreciate Soccer2Unite for helping the coaches and even where there is no help, stay committed on attending these courses

Sports journalist Andrew Amanya and referee Gilbert Ngyendo are the coordinators of the two courses.

The coaches attending the course finished beginners’ coaching course a year ago.